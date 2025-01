Sabail FC has completed their first transfer of 2025, securing the services of striker Mirabdulla Abbasov.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the 29-year-old forward has signed a deal with the club until the end of the season.

If Abbasov meets expectations, the contract could be extended in the summer.

The Neftchi Academy talent had been without a club since the end of last season.

Idman.biz.