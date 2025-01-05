5 January 2025
EN

Atletico repeated its historical record

Football
News
5 January 2025 12:59
6
Atletico repeated its historical record

Atletico repeated the record of the club's history in terms of the number of consecutive victories.

It happened in the match of the Madrid representative against Marbella in the 1/16 final stage of the King's Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 1:0 victory for Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team, which collected 41 points after 18 matches, did not lose points in 13 games in the entire tournament. Atletico had a winning streak of the same length from August to October 2012.

The club is currently on the 2nd place in the La Liga standings.

Idman.biz

Related news

Marriage proposal after the match with Barca - PHOTO
11:37
Football

Marriage proposal after the match with Barca - PHOTO

The player received the answer "yes" from the girl
Mallorca defender: "I would knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds"
11:00
Football

Mallorca defender: "I would knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds"

The defender added that this could be the most watched fight in history
Lionel Messi absent from Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony – Here’s why
10:31
Football

Lionel Messi absent from Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony – Here’s why

According to an official statement
Olmo and Pau Victor react to LaLiga registration rejection
09:22
Football

Olmo and Pau Victor react to LaLiga registration rejection

Barcelona is now preparing to escalate the matter to Spain's Superior Sports Council

Barcelona players were not given a license
4 January 18:10
Football

Barcelona players were not given a license

It was announced by the institution's press service
Chelsea buys a defender
4 January 18:02
Football

Chelsea buys a defender

Chelsea decided to strengthen the defensive line

Most read

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
3 January 11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January
Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
3 January 09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed
2 January 16:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted
Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO
4 January 10:38
Football

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books