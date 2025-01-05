Atletico repeated its historical record

Atletico repeated the record of the club's history in terms of the number of consecutive victories.

It happened in the match of the Madrid representative against Marbella in the 1/16 final stage of the King's Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 1:0 victory for Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team, which collected 41 points after 18 matches, did not lose points in 13 games in the entire tournament. Atletico had a winning streak of the same length from August to October 2012.

The club is currently on the 2nd place in the La Liga standings.

Idman.biz