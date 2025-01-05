5 January 2025
EN

Lionel Messi absent from Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony – Here’s why

Football
News
5 January 2025 10:31
24
Lionel Messi absent from Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony – Here’s why

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was awarded the the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Bide but did not attend the ceremony.

Idman.biz reports that In his letter, Messi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor and conveyed his hope to meet President Biden in the future.

According to an official statement:

"The White House informed FIFA, which then notified the club in late December, about Leo being selected for this prestigious recognition. Through the club, Leo sent a letter to the White House, stating that he is deeply honored and considers it a profound privilege to receive this award. However, due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments, he regrettably could not attend the ceremony."

The Argentine star has been in stellar form, featuring in 22 matches for Inter Miami last season, scoring 21 goals, and delivering 18 assists across all competitions.

Idman.biz

Related news

Atletico repeated its historical record
12:59
Football

Atletico repeated its historical record

It happened in the match of the Madrid representative against Marbella in the 1/16 final stage of the King's Cup
Marriage proposal after the match with Barca - PHOTO
11:37
Football

Marriage proposal after the match with Barca - PHOTO

The player received the answer "yes" from the girl
Mallorca defender: "I would knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds"
11:00
Football

Mallorca defender: "I would knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds"

The defender added that this could be the most watched fight in history
Olmo and Pau Victor react to LaLiga registration rejection
09:22
Football

Olmo and Pau Victor react to LaLiga registration rejection

Barcelona is now preparing to escalate the matter to Spain's Superior Sports Council

Barcelona players were not given a license
4 January 18:10
Football

Barcelona players were not given a license

It was announced by the institution's press service
Chelsea buys a defender
4 January 18:02
Football

Chelsea buys a defender

Chelsea decided to strengthen the defensive line

Most read

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
3 January 11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January
Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
3 January 09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed
2 January 16:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted
Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO
4 January 10:38
Football

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books