Lionel Messi absent from Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony – Here’s why

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was awarded the the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Bide but did not attend the ceremony.

Idman.biz reports that In his letter, Messi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor and conveyed his hope to meet President Biden in the future.

According to an official statement:

"The White House informed FIFA, which then notified the club in late December, about Leo being selected for this prestigious recognition. Through the club, Leo sent a letter to the White House, stating that he is deeply honored and considers it a profound privilege to receive this award. However, due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments, he regrettably could not attend the ceremony."

The Argentine star has been in stellar form, featuring in 22 matches for Inter Miami last season, scoring 21 goals, and delivering 18 assists across all competitions.

