4 January 2025
Europe’s top five leagues: Best performers and standout stats

Football
News
4 January 2025 11:02
Europe's "Big Five" football leagues have showcased outstanding individual performances this season.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the best players across various categories , as Idman.biz reports:

Top Scorer: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) leads with 17 goals, excelling both overall and in goals scored inside the penalty area.

Long-Range Goals: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) stands out with 5 goals from outside the box.

Headers: Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese) share the lead.

Left-Footed Goals: Salah dominates with 15.

Right-Footed Goals: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) top this list with 11 each.

Most Chances Created: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Raphinha (Barcelona) have 19 each.
Shots: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) leads in total shots (79) and shots on target (42).

Conversion Rate: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) has the highest efficiency among players with 20+ attempts, converting 35.48% of his shots.

Passing and Assists
Top Assists: Salah again shines with 13 assists.

Accurate Passes: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) leads with 1,586 accurate passes and 1,704 total passes. Federico Gatti (Juventus) boasts the highest accuracy (95.87%) among players with 500+ passes.
Long Passes: Patrick Drewes (Bochum) has delivered 190 accurate long passes, while Vitinha (PSG) leads in accuracy with 87.9%.

Defensive Prowess

Ball Recoveries: Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) leads with 66 recoveries.

Tackles: Adrián Ismajl (Empoli) tops the list with 160 successful tackles.

Goalkeeping
Most Saves: Mark Flekken (Brentford) leads with 88 saves, excelling inside the penalty area (58).
Clean Sheets: Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) has recorded 10 clean sheets.
Aerial Duels: Milan Durić (Monza) has won 116 aerial duels, while Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) leads in success rate (82.35%).

The analysis reflects the incredible talent spread across Europe’s elite leagues, showcasing versatility and specialization across different positions.

Idman.biz

