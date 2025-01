After leaving Albania's Bylis club, Rufat Guliyev was offered the head coach position at the country's Erzeni club but has made his decision.

According to Sportal.az, Guliyev has turned down the offer from Erzeni, stating that he did not wish to return to Albania for this position, Idman.biz reports.

The reason behind this decision is the lack of perspective at Erzeni, which currently stands at the bottom of the Albanian First Division.

Idman.biz