Inter Milan extended their winning streak by securing a 5th consecutive victory in the Italy Super Cup semifinals against Atalanta.

Simone Inzaghi's side won with a 2-0 scoreline, maintaining their unbeaten run, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, Inter had triumphed in Serie A against Cagliari (3-0), Como (2-0), Lazio (6-0), and Udinese (2-0) in the cup, all without conceding a goal.

This marks the 4th time in club history that Inter has achieved a streak of at least 5 consecutive clean-sheet victories. The most recent similar run was recorded in December 2007.

The 17-year-old streak included 6 consecutive clean-sheet wins.

