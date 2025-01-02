Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer

Bayern Munich are actively searching for a successor to their legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

The German giants are eyeing two promising options. Bart Verbruggen, Brighton's goalkeeper, is attracting interest not just from Bayern but also from other top European clubs. Additionally, Zion Suzuki from Parma is also on Bayern's transfer radar, Idman.biz reports.

Neuer’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, though the 38-year-old veteran is expected to sign a one-year extension.

