Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List

Manchester United's plans for the winter transfer window have been revealed.

The English club has identified three players they intend to sell, Idman.biz reports.

The club's management considers it unproductive to keep Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, and Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf in the squad. This trio is expected to be offloaded before new signings are made.

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the league table with just 22 points after 19 matches.

