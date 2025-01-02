2 January 2025
EN

Real Madrid's plan for Diogo Dalot

Football
News
2 January 2025 14:45
20
Real Madrid's plan for Diogo Dalot

Another defender has been added to Real Madrid's transfer wishlist.

The Spanish club is interested in signing Diogo Dalot, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid is planning to send a proposal to Manchester United this month. The club is reportedly willing to pay €50 million for the defender. The move comes due to uncertainty surrounding the potential transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold, prompting the club to explore other options.

This season, Dalot has made 19 appearances in the Premier League, providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer
17:33
Football

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer

Bayern Munich are actively searching for a successor to their legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed
16:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted
Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite
16:15
Football

Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite

Here's a breakdown of the standout scorers who closed the year on a high
Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List
15:31
Football

Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List

The English club has identified three players they intend to sell
Qarabag set historic record with impressive first half of season
15:08
Football

Qarabag set historic record with impressive first half of season

The club has lost only 7 points in the 18 games they’ve played so far
Moldova and Georgia's Best Football Players of the Year
14:16
Football

Moldova and Georgia's Best Football Players of the Year

This is the second consecutive year that the 26-year-old player has received this honor

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced