Real Madrid's plan for Diogo Dalot

Another defender has been added to Real Madrid's transfer wishlist.

The Spanish club is interested in signing Diogo Dalot, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid is planning to send a proposal to Manchester United this month. The club is reportedly willing to pay €50 million for the defender. The move comes due to uncertainty surrounding the potential transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold, prompting the club to explore other options.

This season, Dalot has made 19 appearances in the Premier League, providing 1 assist.

