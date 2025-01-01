Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year

A symbolic team featuring famous footballers who retired from professional careers last year has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the lineup was compiled by Transfermarkt and includes the following players:

Goalkeeper:

- Claudio Bravo (Chile)

Defenders:

- Raphael Varane (France)

- Joel Matip (Cameroon)

- Pepe (Portugal)

Midfielders:

- Thiago Alcântara (Spain)

- Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

- Toni Kroos (Germany)

- Nani (Portugal)

- Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine)

Forwards:

Marouane Fellaini (Belgium)

Shinji Okazaki (Japan)

