Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year

A symbolic team featuring famous footballers who retired from professional careers last year has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the lineup was compiled by Transfermarkt and includes the following players:
Goalkeeper:
- Claudio Bravo (Chile)
Defenders:
- Raphael Varane (France)
- Joel Matip (Cameroon)
- Pepe (Portugal)
Midfielders:
- Thiago Alcântara (Spain)
- Andrés Iniesta (Spain)
- Toni Kroos (Germany)
- Nani (Portugal)
- Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine)
Forwards:
Marouane Fellaini (Belgium)
Shinji Okazaki (Japan)
