Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory

Sabah has reached a milestone in the Azerbaijan Cup, netting their 40th goal in the competition.

Pavol Šafranko was the player to score the landmark goal, finding the net in the first leg of the semi-final against Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

His goal, Sabah’s second of the match, helped secure a 2-1 victory.

The capital club has now scored 40 goals in 21 Cup matches—18 at home and 22 away. Additionally, this victory marks their fifth away win in 11 cup games on the road.

Sabah made its debut in the Azerbaijan Cup during the 2017/18 season.

