3 April 2025
EN

Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory

Football
News
3 April 2025 11:58
13
Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory

Sabah has reached a milestone in the Azerbaijan Cup, netting their 40th goal in the competition.

Pavol Šafranko was the player to score the landmark goal, finding the net in the first leg of the semi-final against Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

His goal, Sabah’s second of the match, helped secure a 2-1 victory.

The capital club has now scored 40 goals in 21 Cup matches—18 at home and 22 away. Additionally, this victory marks their fifth away win in 11 cup games on the road.

Sabah made its debut in the Azerbaijan Cup during the 2017/18 season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabah coach disqualified
14:19
Football

Sabah coach disqualified

Sabah coach Aleksey Antonyuk has been penalized

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”
14:00
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”

The experienced coach commented on the first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings
12:51
Football

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings

The FIFA rankings for national teams have been released

For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years
12:39
Football

For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years

The first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals were marked by defeats for the two most successful clubs

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW
11:49
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Emin Mahmudov

Qarabag’s 75th away match ends in 20th defeat
11:44
Football

Qarabag’s 75th away match ends in 20th defeat

Qarabag played their 75th away match in the Azerbaijan Cup, marking a significant milestone

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Unusual award for goalkeeper
31 March 17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award