Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings

The FIFA rankings for national teams have been released.

The Azerbaijan national team is ranked 119th in the first table of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan team has accumulated 1150.64 points. Under the guidance of Fernando Santos, the team has dropped 2 places compared to the previous ranking, losing 8.06 points.

This drop is due to the friendly matches held in March, where our team lost 0-3 to Haiti and 0-2 to Belarus at home.

Argentina is at the top of the rankings with 1886.16 points.

Idman.biz