Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Emin Mahmudov for Futbolxeber.az

- You suffered a 1-2 defeat against Sabah in the first leg of the Cup semi-final. How would you assess the match?

- The game didn’t go as we had planned. Our opponents were effective on the counterattack. Yes, we lost, but this was just the first leg. There is still the return match ahead, and we will fight until the end to make a comeback.

- After a poor performance in the first match, how realistic is it for Neftchi to turn things around?

- We have had even worse games before, both in the Cup and the Europa League. For example, in Cyprus, we lost 0-2 to Aris, and honestly, they could have scored ten goals in that match. However, in the return leg, we won 3-0 and advanced to the next stage. So, anything is possible. We owe it to our fans, and we will do our best to make up for this defeat and repay them with a strong performance.

- What do you think is the main issue? Neftchi seems to be struggling offensively...

- Our attacking play didn’t work as we wanted. We lost possession too often and couldn’t showcase our true game. We understand that things are not going well, and we must change that.

- To summarize your thoughts, Neftchi has not given up on reaching the final?

- Absolutely. The score is just 1-2. We will do everything we can to turn things around and secure our place in the final.

- You started the game on the bench due to your recent injury and came on later. Will Emin Mahmudov be at 100% for the return leg?

- Hopefully, I will be fully ready. I had only one training session with the team after my injury before playing in this match, so it was tough for me. But I believe I will perform much better in the second leg.

- The opposing coach mentioned in his press conference that they defeated both Neftchi and the referees. Do you think his comments are justified?

- I don’t know what he said exactly. But if he watches the game again, he will see that there was nothing controversial about the refereeing.

- Bassala Sambou was suspended for two matches after the previous round and couldn’t help the team in the semi-final. Was his absence felt on the pitch?

- Sambou has been performing well since he arrived and has made a difference in recent matches. Of course, having him on the field would have been important for us. But I also trust our other forwards, and I’m confident they will step up and help the team in the return leg.

