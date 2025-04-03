3 April 2025
EN

For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years

Football
News
3 April 2025 12:39
10
For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years

The first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals were marked by defeats for the two most successful clubs in the tournament’s history.

Qarabag lost 0-1 to Araz-Nakhchivan away, and Neftchi lost 1-2 at home to Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

This is only the second time such an event has occurred in the history of the national cup. In previous seasons, both Qarabag and Neftchi only once started the semifinals with a defeat.

In the 2003/04 season, in the first match of the semifinals, the Baku team lost 0-1 to Bakili away, while Qarabag lost 1-2 at home to Shamkir. After 21 years, the results were similar, with the home teams losing 1-2 and the visitors winning 0-1. At that time, the Black and Whites advanced through the capital derby and eventually won the cup.

This is the 21st semifinal for Neftchi and the 20th for Qarabag.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabah coach disqualified
14:19
Football

Sabah coach disqualified

Sabah coach Aleksey Antonyuk has been penalized

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”
14:00
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”

The experienced coach commented on the first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings
12:51
Football

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings

The FIFA rankings for national teams have been released

Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory
11:58
Football

Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory

Sabah has reached a milestone in the Azerbaijan Cup, netting their 40th goal in the competition

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW
11:49
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Emin Mahmudov

Qarabag’s 75th away match ends in 20th defeat
11:44
Football

Qarabag’s 75th away match ends in 20th defeat

Qarabag played their 75th away match in the Azerbaijan Cup, marking a significant milestone

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Unusual award for goalkeeper
31 March 17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award