Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal.

The Belgian forward marked this achievement during Italy's Serie A XXX round, Idman.biz reports.

Lukaku scored in the match against "Milan" (2-1) while playing for Napoli.

At 31, Lukaku's goals include 88 for the Belgian national team, 87 for Everton, 78 for Inter, 42 for Manchester United, 41 for Anderlecht, 21 for Roma, 17 for West Bromwich, 15 for Chelsea, and 11 for Napoli.

Lukaku has scored 4 goals against Azerbaijan’s national team, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory on November 19, 2023.

Idman.biz