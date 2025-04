Qarabag played their 75th away match in the Azerbaijan Cup, marking a significant milestone for the club.

The 75th match resulted in the 20th defeat, Idman.biz reports.

The semi-final first leg against Araz-Nakhchivan ended in a 1-0 loss for Gurban Gurbanov’s team.

Qarabag made their Azerbaijan Cup debut in 1993.

