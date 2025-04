The MLS clubs continue their battle in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Inter Miami suffered a 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles in the first leg of the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

Messi and Suárez played full 90 minutes but failed to score.

Hugo Lloris kept a clean sheet, and Cengiz Under was subbed off in the 72nd minute.

The second leg will take place next week.

Idman.biz