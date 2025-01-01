Top Azerbaijani Scorers in Premier League

The leading Azerbaijani goal scorer in the Misli Premier League has been revealed.

Qarabag's Toral Bayramov stands out as the most productive local player in the first half of the season, scoring 5 goals, Idman.biz reports.

He shares 6th-7th place in the league's overall scoring chart with Giorgi Papunashvili, a Georgian player for Zira.

The top five spots are dominated by foreign players: Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) and Felipe Santos (Araz-Nakhchivan) lead with 8 goals each, followed by Davit Volkovi (Zirə) and Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) with 7 goals apiece, and Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) with 6.

Among Azerbaijani players, Nariman Akhundzade (Qarabag) and Orkhan Aliyev (Kapaz) tie for second place with 4 goals each.

The second half of the Misli Premier League season is set to begin on January 17, 2025.

Vuqar Kheyrullayev,

dman.biz