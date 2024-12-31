3rd offer from Sevilla to Qarabag: Higher amount

Seville is trying to transfer Qarabag forward Juninho.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that this time the La Liga club is preparing to make its third offer of 5 million euros to Qarabag including various bonuses.

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla portal, the Spaniards are trying to complete the transfer of the Brazilian before the match with Valencia (January 12).

Juninho's transfer continues to be a priority for Sevilla. Juninho himself tries every day to convince the club management to let him go. Because his dream is to play in Seville.

Idman.biz