Only one defeat in 51 matches during the year

Arne Slot, the head coach of Liverpool, who previously coached Feyenoord, had a great year.

Both teams played a total of 51 games in all tournaments in 2024 under the leadership of Slot, Idman.biz reports.

In those matches, 41 wins, 9 draws and only 1 defeat were recorded. Slot did not lose even once in 24 matches as head coach of Feyenoord last year: 18 wins and 6 draws. In 27 matches in Liverpool, the results are as follows: 23 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

46-year-old Arne Slot was the head coach of Feyenoord in 2021-2024. This season, under his leadership, Liverpool, which currently occupies the first place in the English Premier League and the main stage of the Champions League, is fighting for four cups.

