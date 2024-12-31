1 January 2025
EN

Only one defeat in 51 matches during the year

Football
News
31 December 2024 18:12
30
Only one defeat in 51 matches during the year

Arne Slot, the head coach of Liverpool, who previously coached Feyenoord, had a great year.

Both teams played a total of 51 games in all tournaments in 2024 under the leadership of Slot, Idman.biz reports.

In those matches, 41 wins, 9 draws and only 1 defeat were recorded. Slot did not lose even once in 24 matches as head coach of Feyenoord last year: 18 wins and 6 draws. In 27 matches in Liverpool, the results are as follows: 23 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

46-year-old Arne Slot was the head coach of Feyenoord in 2021-2024. This season, under his leadership, Liverpool, which currently occupies the first place in the English Premier League and the main stage of the Champions League, is fighting for four cups.

Idman.biz

Related news

3rd offer from Sevilla to Qarabag: Higher amount
31 December 2024 19:11
Football

3rd offer from Sevilla to Qarabag: Higher amount

Seville is trying to transfer Qarabag forward Juninho
Those who add holidays to their birthdays
31 December 2024 18:37
Football

Those who add holidays to their birthdays

Shakir Seyidov is the only player in the Premier League who celebrated his birthday on the last day of 2024
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family
31 December 2024 14:25
Football

Juninho expects a concession from Qarabag: Preparing to leave his family

Whether Olavio Juninho's transfer to Seville will take place will be determined in the first week of 2025
What is missing part in Neftchi?
31 December 2024 13:48
Football

What is missing part in Neftchi?

2024 is in its final hours and is about to give way to 2025, which is considered the Year of the Snake in the Eastern calendar
Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization
31 December 2024 10:12
Football

Kapaz and Turan Tovuz: opposite ends of player utilization

The first half of the Misli Premier League season has revealed the teams that utilized the most and least players

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 2024 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
29 December 2024 14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing
Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking
29 December 2024 12:33
Boxing

Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking

BoxRec has published its ranking of the top boxers, regardless of weight class
Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview
29 December 2024 16:43
Football

Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview

The Croatian spoke about his former team