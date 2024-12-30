President of Qarabag announced the goals for the new year

"2024 ends with a sad, painful event. The plane crash that happened a few days ago saddened all of us. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and our people. God bless you. I wish those injured in the accident a speedy recovery."

It was said by the president of Qarabag Tahir Gozel while expressing his opinion on the results of 2024, Idman.biz reports.

He told the press service of the club about the year 2024, which is ending on December 31 - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and on the eve of the New Year: "The year that is ending was remembered with more pleasant moments on the football fields. Qarabag conquered new heights in 2024, as in recent years. For the first time, our team played in the playoffs of the European League and eliminated such a strong opponent as Braga from the competition. Thus, for the first time in history, the Azerbaijani club reached the 1/8 finals of the European Cup. Azerbaijan team fought brilliantly on the same level as Bayer for the qualification to the 1/4 finals. In both matches, the victory was missed by goals in the last minutes. Azerbaijan team, which is the champion of Azerbaijan for the 11th time and won the national cup for the 8th time, finished the 2024/25 season with the Golden Double.

Tahir Gozel considered the second half of the year successful: "One of the biggest events of the year was the laying of the foundation of the Imarat stadium in Aghdam by the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The start of the construction of our arena is a historic event for our club, which has been away from its hometown for many years, in its own stadium. On behalf of our club and the entire Qarabag community, I would like to thank the head of state, who always takes care of sports and our club, and keeps the construction of our stadium in mind. Our club has been in the center of attention of the world not only on the field, but also with its activities outside it. A joint alliance of football clubs in the fight against climate change was created within the framework of COP29 held in Baku on the initiative of Qarabag. A number of world's leading clubs are located here, and the ranks of the alliance will expand further in the future. Our team, which has been raising the name of Qarabag in the international arena for many years, is speaking in Europe in the 2024/25 season. Qarabag gave joy to its fans by advancing to the playoffs of the Champions League this year. Our team, which qualified for the League stage of the European League held for the first time in a new format, went down in history as the first Azerbaijani club to play in this round. Our team, which went to the winter break in the Premier League in the first place, pleased us all with its struggle, claim, and courage in all matches in the domestic and international arena. I would like to thank our head coach Gurban Gurbanov, our players and every member of our club for their part in these successes. Qarabag is a family and everyone, from the management to the rank-and-file employees, has a stake in these results. I express my gratitude to each of them and wish them continued success. I also thank our fans who have been with us throughout the year. They always supported us and believed in us regardless of the results and weather conditions.

The president of the club said that he believes that the achievements will continue in the future: "I believe that our team will continue its success in the coming year. Two important matches await us in the Europa League. I always believe in our head coach Gurban Gurbanov and our team. I am sure that they will fight to the end for the play-off qualification in these important matches in 2025. In the coming year, we will fight for the highest goals in the European Cup, the Premier League and the cup. I congratulate our people on the upcoming December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year. I believe that our team will give them new joys in the new year."

