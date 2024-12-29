Real Madrid on the verge of historic milestone in LaLiga

Real Madrid are nearing a landmark achievement in LaLiga, approaching 5000 points in the Spanish championship.

Idman.biz reports that this milestone was highlighted by Marca.

The club has accumulated a total of 4999 points in its LaLiga matches throughout history. In second place is Barcelona with 4887 points, followed by Atletico Madrid in third with 4018 points.

Real Madrid currently have 40 points this season and will play their next match on January 3, 2025. The team will face Valencia in a postponed match from the 12th round of LaLiga.

Idman.biz