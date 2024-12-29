29 December 2024
EN

Real Madrid on the verge of historic milestone in LaLiga

Football
News
29 December 2024 13:10
28
Real Madrid on the verge of historic milestone in LaLiga

Real Madrid are nearing a landmark achievement in LaLiga, approaching 5000 points in the Spanish championship.

Idman.biz reports that this milestone was highlighted by Marca.

The club has accumulated a total of 4999 points in its LaLiga matches throughout history. In second place is Barcelona with 4887 points, followed by Atletico Madrid in third with 4018 points.

Real Madrid currently have 40 points this season and will play their next match on January 3, 2025. The team will face Valencia in a postponed match from the 12th round of LaLiga.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW
18:14
Football

Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW

Mahir quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup of FC Nürnberg and won everyone’s admiration by scoring goals consistently
Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John
17:32
Football

Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John

John is also planning to move to one of the capital's teams
Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview
16:43
Football

Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview

The Croatian spoke about his former team
Newcastle sets sky-high price tag on Alexander Isak
16:12
Football

Newcastle sets sky-high price tag on Alexander Isak

Newcastle United's forward, Alexander Isak, has attracted interest from several top European clubs
Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move
14:41
Football

Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move

This possibility was revealed by his father, Viktor Panchenko
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Men’s World Team 2024 announced
27 December 09:24
Football

Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024