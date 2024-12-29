Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi has introduced a limited-edition wine range called GOAT 10, symbolizing his recognition as the greatest footballer of all time.

The collection features two premium wines, a Syrah and a Primitivo, crafted in collaboration with Switzerland-based MM Winemaker. Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website. Messi’s status as the "GOAT" stems from his record-breaking achievements during his illustrious career, Idman.biz reports.

The 37-year-old superstar has an unparalleled legacy, boasting a World Cup, two Copa América titles, four Champions League trophies, 10 LaLiga titles, two Ligue 1 championships, and a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, recognizing him as the world’s best player.

While debates about the greatest footballer often highlight legends like Pelé, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Johan Cruyff, Messi is widely regarded by pundits as the best to ever play the game.

Messi announced the GOAT 10 collection on Instagram, describing the wines as “premium offerings with collectible bottles you simply cannot miss.” This venture marks Messi’s second collaboration with MM Winemaker, following the successful launch of the Lionel Collections, which featured a variety of wine styles, including Pinot Grigio, Syrah, and Merlot.

MM Winemaker praised the GOAT 10 collection as a tribute to Messi’s legendary status, blending exceptional wine quality with the brand’s rich heritage.

Messi isn’t the first football star to explore winemaking. Former teammate Andrés Iniesta operates his family-owned Bodega Iniesta in Spain, while other players like Andrea Pirlo, David Silva, and Ronaldinho have also ventured into creating wine brands.

