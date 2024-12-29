29 December 2024
EN

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Football
News
29 December 2024 09:56
163
Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi has introduced a limited-edition wine range called GOAT 10, symbolizing his recognition as the greatest footballer of all time.

The collection features two premium wines, a Syrah and a Primitivo, crafted in collaboration with Switzerland-based MM Winemaker. Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website. Messi’s status as the "GOAT" stems from his record-breaking achievements during his illustrious career, Idman.biz reports.

The 37-year-old superstar has an unparalleled legacy, boasting a World Cup, two Copa América titles, four Champions League trophies, 10 LaLiga titles, two Ligue 1 championships, and a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, recognizing him as the world’s best player.

While debates about the greatest footballer often highlight legends like Pelé, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Johan Cruyff, Messi is widely regarded by pundits as the best to ever play the game.

Messi announced the GOAT 10 collection on Instagram, describing the wines as “premium offerings with collectible bottles you simply cannot miss.” This venture marks Messi’s second collaboration with MM Winemaker, following the successful launch of the Lionel Collections, which featured a variety of wine styles, including Pinot Grigio, Syrah, and Merlot.

MM Winemaker praised the GOAT 10 collection as a tribute to Messi’s legendary status, blending exceptional wine quality with the brand’s rich heritage.
Messi isn’t the first football star to explore winemaking. Former teammate Andrés Iniesta operates his family-owned Bodega Iniesta in Spain, while other players like Andrea Pirlo, David Silva, and Ronaldinho have also ventured into creating wine brands.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW
18:14
Football

Mahir Emreli: "They've offered a new contract, but we haven't responded yet" - INTERVIEW

Mahir quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup of FC Nürnberg and won everyone’s admiration by scoring goals consistently
Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John
17:32
Football

Neftchi may sign Nigerian forward Oto John

John is also planning to move to one of the capital's teams
Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview
16:43
Football

Miro Varvodić: "Qarabag can sometimes defeat big clubs, but we must be realistic" - Interview

The Croatian spoke about his former team
Newcastle sets sky-high price tag on Alexander Isak
16:12
Football

Newcastle sets sky-high price tag on Alexander Isak

Newcastle United's forward, Alexander Isak, has attracted interest from several top European clubs
Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move
14:41
Football

Former Russian national team player eyes Azerbaijan move

This possibility was revealed by his father, Viktor Panchenko
Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing
14:28
Football

Pelé: The King of Football, Two Years After His Passing

Pelé, often regarded as the greatest football player to ever grace the game, inspires and captivates millions worldwide, even two years after his passing

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Men’s World Team 2024 announced
27 December 09:24
Football

Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024