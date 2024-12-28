Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

"Negotiations with Sevilla are still ongoing, and we want to ensure the player plays where he is happiest."

Emrah Celikel, the Qarabag CEO, commented to Report regarding Olavio Juninho’s potential move to the Spanish club.

The official stated that the talks have not yet concluded: "No results have been reached yet. Until things are finalized, I don’t think it’s appropriate to make a detailed statement. The process is still ongoing. Changes may occur in line with both parties' interests, and one of the clubs may withdraw. But the negotiations continue, and the player is also interested in this move. We want to ensure he plays where he is happy."

The Spanish outlet Ficheiro highlighted that Juninho's transfer to Sevilla is nearing completion, with just a few details remaining to finalize the agreement.

Sevilla previously made an official offer for the Qarabag forward, but the initial negotiations were unsuccessful.

Idman.biz