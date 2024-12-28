28 December 2024
EN

Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

Football
News
28 December 2024 18:11
7
Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

"Negotiations with Sevilla are still ongoing, and we want to ensure the player plays where he is happiest."

Emrah Celikel, the Qarabag CEO, commented to Report regarding Olavio Juninho’s potential move to the Spanish club.

The official stated that the talks have not yet concluded: "No results have been reached yet. Until things are finalized, I don’t think it’s appropriate to make a detailed statement. The process is still ongoing. Changes may occur in line with both parties' interests, and one of the clubs may withdraw. But the negotiations continue, and the player is also interested in this move. We want to ensure he plays where he is happy."

The Spanish outlet Ficheiro highlighted that Juninho's transfer to Sevilla is nearing completion, with just a few details remaining to finalize the agreement.
Sevilla previously made an official offer for the Qarabag forward, but the initial negotiations were unsuccessful.

Idman.biz

Related news

Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES
18:06
Football

Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES

This weekend and early next week, matches in the Italian and English football leagues will take place as part of the upcoming rounds
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Former Neftchi coach: “No drones should fly over stadiums” - PHOTO
17:15
Football

Former Neftchi coach: “No drones should fly over stadiums” - PHOTO

Haji Hajiyev, the president of Dinamo, expressed this in Makhachkala
Balotelli set to change clubs again
16:31
Football

Balotelli set to change clubs again

The Italian forward is expected to leave Genoa, the club he joined two months ago
Real Madrid skip winter transfers, target top full-backs for summer
14:42
Football

Real Madrid skip winter transfers, target top full-backs for summer

The Spanish giants do not intend to sign any players during the winter transfer window
Ganjlik FC member dead in Plane Crash laid to rest - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED
14:20
Football

Ganjlik FC member dead in Plane Crash laid to rest - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

The funeral took place at the Russian-Tatar cemetery in Surakhani

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans