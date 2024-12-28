28 December 2024
EN

Ganjlik FC member dead in Plane Crash laid to rest - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

Football
News
28 December 2024 14:20
40
Ganjlik FC member dead in Plane Crash laid to rest - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

Mahammadali Eganov, a member of the Ganjlik football club who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, has been laid to rest.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the funeral took place at the Russian-Tatar cemetery in Surakhani.

****

12:26

A farewell ceremony was held for Mahammadali Eganov, a member of the Ganjlik football club, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the ceremony was attended by public figures, family members, and close friends of the deceased.

Mahammadali Eganov will be buried in Surakhani.

The passenger plane operating on the Baku-Grozny route, owned by AZAL, crashed on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Out of the 67 people on board, 42 were from Azerbaijan, 16 from Russia, 6 from Kazakhstan, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. 38 people died, and 29 survived. After the crash, 27 people were admitted to the hospital, including 15 Azerbaijani nationals, 8 Russian nationals, 3 Kyrgyz nationals, and one whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

Both pilots, along with three crew members, perished in the crash, while two crew members survived. On December 26, 14 injured and 4 deceased individuals were brought to Azerbaijan.

Following the incident, a State Commission was established by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov, under the instructions of the President, to investigate the causes of the crash.

Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"
18:11
Football

Qarabag official: "Negotiations with Sevilla are ongoing, Juninho interested in the move"

The official stated that the talks have not yet concluded
Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES
18:06
Football

Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES

This weekend and early next week, matches in the Italian and English football leagues will take place as part of the upcoming rounds
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Former Neftchi coach: “No drones should fly over stadiums” - PHOTO
17:15
Football

Former Neftchi coach: “No drones should fly over stadiums” - PHOTO

Haji Hajiyev, the president of Dinamo, expressed this in Makhachkala
Balotelli set to change clubs again
16:31
Football

Balotelli set to change clubs again

The Italian forward is expected to leave Genoa, the club he joined two months ago
Real Madrid skip winter transfers, target top full-backs for summer
14:42
Football

Real Madrid skip winter transfers, target top full-backs for summer

The Spanish giants do not intend to sign any players during the winter transfer window

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans