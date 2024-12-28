Ganjlik FC member dead in Plane Crash laid to rest - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

Mahammadali Eganov, a member of the Ganjlik football club who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, has been laid to rest.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the funeral took place at the Russian-Tatar cemetery in Surakhani.

A farewell ceremony was held for Mahammadali Eganov, a member of the Ganjlik football club, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the ceremony was attended by public figures, family members, and close friends of the deceased.

Mahammadali Eganov will be buried in Surakhani.

The passenger plane operating on the Baku-Grozny route, owned by AZAL, crashed on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Out of the 67 people on board, 42 were from Azerbaijan, 16 from Russia, 6 from Kazakhstan, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. 38 people died, and 29 survived. After the crash, 27 people were admitted to the hospital, including 15 Azerbaijani nationals, 8 Russian nationals, 3 Kyrgyz nationals, and one whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

Both pilots, along with three crew members, perished in the crash, while two crew members survived. On December 26, 14 injured and 4 deceased individuals were brought to Azerbaijan.

Following the incident, a State Commission was established by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov, under the instructions of the President, to investigate the causes of the crash.

Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

