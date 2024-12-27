27 December 2024
Football coach remembers player victim of plane crash: "He was a well-behaved, disciplined boy"

Football
News
27 December 2024 11:44
Football coach remembers player victim of plane crash: "He was a well-behaved, disciplined boy"

"He was a very polite, well-behaved, disciplined boy."

This is how Vasif Rzayev, the head coach of the Ganjlik football club, described Mahammadali Eganov, a member of the team who tragically died in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.
Idman.biz reports that in an interview with Report, Rzayev shared his shock upon hearing the news of the crash: "After reading the news, we contacted his father to express our condolences. Mahammadali had traveled to Grozny to celebrate the New Year. His father is currently in Aktau and has gone there to bring back his son’s remains. This is a heavy loss for us. I pray for mercy for those who lost their lives in the crash, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

The head coach also mentioned that Mahammadali had joined the team’s training sessions since last year: "He joined our training sessions in 2023 and participated in many friendly matches. He was always very disciplined during practices. He was a polite and well-behaved boy who had earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. He had talent, and we had shared video footage of his training sessions. I had heard that he received high marks in school as well. We are deeply saddened to have lost him in such a tragic accident."

The passenger plane operated by AZAL, traveling from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 survived.

