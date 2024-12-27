27 December 2024
EN

Fatih Terim officially takes over at Al-Shabab - VIDEO

Football
News
27 December 2024 10:38
17
Fatih Terim officially takes over at Al-Shabab - VIDEO

Fatih Terim has been officially appointed as the head coach of Al-Shabab.

Saudi Arabian club's press office confirmed the information, Idman.biz reports.

Terim has signed a six-month contract with Al-Shabab, replacing Vitor Pereira, who recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in England. In the club's announcement, the Turkish phrase "Merhaba, Imparator" (Hello, Emperor) was prominently featured, showcasing their excitement for the new partnership.

Terim’s last managerial role was with the Greek club Panathinaikos.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid simplifies iconic stadium name to 'Bernabeu'
10:28
Football

Real Madrid simplifies iconic stadium name to 'Bernabeu'

The change is reportedly driven by marketing considerations
Men’s World Team 2024 announced
09:24
Football

Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024
Tragic plane crash claims young Azerbaijani football talent - VIDEO
26 December 19:56
Football

Tragic plane crash claims young Azerbaijani football talent - VIDEO

A 13-year-old footballer, Mahammadali Eganov, who played for Baku's Ganjlik club, was among those who tragically lost their lives in the Embraer plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan
List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced
26 December 17:57
Football

List of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya for training camp announced

The list of Azerbaijani referees heading to Antalya, Turkiye, for a training camp has been revealed
Kazakhstan Football Federation expresses support for Azerbaijan – PHOTO
26 December 17:25
Football

Kazakhstan Football Federation expresses support for Azerbaijan – PHOTO

The Kazakhstan Football Federation has expressed condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane
Venue announced for Azerbaijan Cup final
26 December 16:58
Football

Venue announced for Azerbaijan Cup final

The final game will be held on June 1

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters