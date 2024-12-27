Fatih Terim officially takes over at Al-Shabab - VIDEO

Fatih Terim has been officially appointed as the head coach of Al-Shabab.

Saudi Arabian club's press office confirmed the information, Idman.biz reports.

Terim has signed a six-month contract with Al-Shabab, replacing Vitor Pereira, who recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in England. In the club's announcement, the Turkish phrase "Merhaba, Imparator" (Hello, Emperor) was prominently featured, showcasing their excitement for the new partnership.

Terim’s last managerial role was with the Greek club Panathinaikos.

Idman.biz