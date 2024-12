The UEFA women's club coefficients, featuring 121 teams from across Europe based on the results of the last five seasons of the Champions League, were released.

Azerbaijan’s sole representative in the rankings is Neftchi. The reigning national champion is at the bottom of the list, ranked 121st with 1.200 points, Idman.biz reports.

The table is led by Barcelona, boasting an impressive 126.599 points.

Idman.biz