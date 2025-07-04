Neftchi goalkeeper Rza Jafarov attracts interest from several clubs

Neftchi’s goalkeeper Rza Jafarov is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs.

This was stated by the capital team’s press secretary Asif Zeynally in an interview with AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

The club official described Jafarov as a talented goalkeeper and expressed confidence in him: “Of course, there are clubs interested in him. But Rza is our goalkeeper. He trains with the team. We trust him a lot. Our transfer work is ongoing. We are interested in many players, monitoring them, and keeping some under close watch. If there is any official development, the club will make an announcement.”

Rza Jafarov participated in 31 matches in the Premier League this past season and kept a clean sheet in 5 of those games.

Idman.biz