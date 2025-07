The referees for the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Aris have been announced.

A referee team from Romania will officiate the match in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The main referee will be Andrei Chivulete, assisted by Mircea Grigoriu and Andrei Constantinescu. The fourth official will be Radu Petrescu.

The match is scheduled to take place on July 24 at the Dalga Arena.

Idman.biz