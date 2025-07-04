Hamidou Keyta: “Our main challenge starts with the match against Aris”

“I’m happy to have joined Araz-Nakhchivan and I’m eagerly looking forward to the start of the football season.”

This was stated by Araz-Nakhchivan’s new signing, Hamidou Keyta, Idman.biz reports.

The French midfielder, who has already joined the Araz-Nakhchivan squad, will travel with the team to Erzurum, Turkiye tomorrow to take part in the training camp. Speaking to the club’s press service, Keyta commented on his transfer to Araz-Nakhchivan and the upcoming matches: “I’ll do my very best to help the team succeed. I’ve come here to contribute and to win matches. Araz-Nakhchivan had a great season last year. Finishing third and qualifying for the UEFA Conference League are results of strong performance. These achievements influenced my decision to join Araz-Nakhchivan. Also, there are several players here that I already know well.

Our main challenge starts with the match against Aris. You could even call it a final. We know we’re up against a strong side. We will analyze the opponent thoroughly and prepare well. We have time for that. Our recent signings are also players who will strengthen the squad.”

Keyta has signed with the Azerbaijani club until May 31, 2026.

Idman.biz