François Letexier Named Men’s World Best Referee

The best referee of 2024 has been announced.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the results of its annual vote among its representatives, Idman.biz reports.

French referee François Letexier claimed the top honor with 129 points. Slovenian Slavko Vincic secured second place with 86 points, while Italian Daniele Orsato finished third with 74 points.

Notably, Poland’s Szymon Marciniak, who was named the best referee in 2022 and 2023, ranked seventh this year.

Idman.biz