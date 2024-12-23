Fake football gear dealers arrested in Spain

Spanish police have dismantled a network of companies accused of importing a total of 2,000 tons of counterfeit football jerseys and other items into Europe since 2023.

Idman.biz reports that the operation led to the arrest of 73 individuals, with 19 more under investigation for their involvement in this illegal business.

The operation, coordinated by Europol and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), included 34 raids across Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Tarragona, Guadalajara, Cadiz, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. A total of 300,000 counterfeit items were seized during the operation.

The confiscated goods weighed 117 million kg, with an estimated market value of 12.5 million euros.

