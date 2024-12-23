Leroy Mickels to join Qarabag?

“We had a great match today. I believe we deserved the victory.”

These were the words of Shamakhi player Leroy Mickels in an interview with Apasport.az, reports Idman.biz.

Mickels shared his thoughts on the game against Sabah: “Last week, we were unlucky and lost. We conceded a last-minute goal against Qarabag. But today, we truly deserved the 3 points. Ending the first half of the season with a win is a great motivation. I scored the goal I wanted, and now it’s time to rest. The team spirit is high, and everyone is focused on the future. Our head coach Aykhan Abbasov has always been supportive, and I love this team.”

When asked about the rumors linking him to Qarabag, Mickels responded: “I’m not aware of anything regarding a transfer. Of course, everyone dreams of playing for a team like Qarabag. It’s a big club. But I’m happy at Shamakhi. For now, I haven’t received any official offer from Qarabag. If it happens, I’ll consider it then. Time will tell what’s next.”

In the 18th round of the Misli Premier League, Shamakhi secured a 3-1 victory over Sabah.

Idman.biz