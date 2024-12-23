Sabail one step away from an undesirable record

The teams with the longest goal droughts have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the Misli Premier League’s bottom team, Sabail, is among the teams experiencing this unfortunate streak.

The Baku club has gone 5 matches without scoring. After a 1-1 draw with Turan Tovuz on November 9, the team has failed to find the back of the net in their subsequent matches.

They have lost to Qarabag (3-0), "Sabah" (1-0), and Araz-Nakhchivan (2-0), and while drawing with Shamakhi, they were defeated 1-0 by Zira in the last round of 2024. In all of these games, they have failed to score.

However, Sabail can take some solace by looking at Montenegro's Otrant, which has gone 6 games without scoring, setting a current record for the longest goal drought. However, Otrant plays in a lower division.

Sabail will face Sumgayit in the 19th round.

Idman.biz