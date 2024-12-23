23 December 2024
EN

Sabail one step away from an undesirable record

Football
News
23 December 2024 12:35
30
Sabail one step away from an undesirable record

The teams with the longest goal droughts have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the Misli Premier League’s bottom team, Sabail, is among the teams experiencing this unfortunate streak.

The Baku club has gone 5 matches without scoring. After a 1-1 draw with Turan Tovuz on November 9, the team has failed to find the back of the net in their subsequent matches.

They have lost to Qarabag (3-0), "Sabah" (1-0), and Araz-Nakhchivan (2-0), and while drawing with Shamakhi, they were defeated 1-0 by Zira in the last round of 2024. In all of these games, they have failed to score.

However, Sabail can take some solace by looking at Montenegro's Otrant, which has gone 6 games without scoring, setting a current record for the longest goal drought. However, Otrant plays in a lower division.

Sabail will face Sumgayit in the 19th round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sevilla increases offer for Juninho – Waiting for response from Qarabag
17:20
Football

Sevilla increases offer for Juninho – Waiting for response from Qarabag

The details of the potential contract between Olavio Juninho of Qarabag and Sevilla have been revealed
Football hooligan shoots cops - VIDEO
16:35
Football

Football hooligan shoots cops - VIDEO

The incident took place a week ago after the Atletico Nacional vs. America Cali match in the Colombian Cup
Arash Ghaderi: "I trusted Berdyev, I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak league"
16:26
Azerbaijan football

Arash Ghaderi: "I trusted Berdyev, I knew he wouldn’t go to a weak league"

The defender commented on his team's 1-1 draw with Neftchi in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League
Fake football gear dealers arrested in Spain
15:45
Football

Fake football gear dealers arrested in Spain

The operation led to the arrest of 73 individuals, with 19 more under investigation
Fernando Medeiros parts ways with Sumgayit FC
15:37
Football

Fernando Medeiros parts ways with Sumgayit FC

Sumgayit FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract with midfielder Fernando Medeiros
Marko Vesovic: "We need to bring in quality players to raise the level" - INTERVIEW
15:31
Football

Marko Vesovic: "We need to bring in quality players to raise the level" - INTERVIEW

Qarabag defender Marko Vesovic spoke to journalists after his team's 2-0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan

Most read

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
20 December 18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo