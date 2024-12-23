Azar Bagirov to be replaced by Shahin Diniyev?

There may be a coaching change at Kapaz during the winter break.

According to information received by Idman.biz from Sport24.az, the management of Yellow-Blues is considering handing over the reins to Shahin Diniyev.

The Chairman of the Club’s Board, Ilqar Nadiri, has already met with Diniyev twice regarding this matter. The meetings took place at a restaurant in the capital.

After the match with Sumgayit, the current coach, Azar Bagirov, made an emotional post on social media regarding the fans, which is believed to be related to the ongoing situation. While Bagirov has not publicly admitted this, he is aware of the situation.

Azar Bagirov was appointed as the head coach of Kapaz in the 6th round, replacing Adil Shukurov.

