22 December 2024
EN

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Football
News
22 December 2024 18:03
19
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Qarabag striker Juninho commented for the first time on the situation regarding his possible transfer to the Spanish club Seville.

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho said that this matter is not in his hands at the moment: "I cannot talk much about this situation. Because I have a contract with Qarabag. I am waiting for the parties to reach an agreement."

According to the information published in the press, Qarabag was not satisfied with the first offer of 2 million euros of Seville and the parties are trying to make a compromise. Juninho belongs to Qarabag until June 30, 2026.

Idman.biz

Related news

Nico Williams in PSG's goal
18:14
Football

Nico Williams in PSG's goal

PSG aimed to transfer the striker of the Spanish national team, Nico Williams
Goalkeeper of Zire played his 100th game in the championship
17:47
Football

Goalkeeper of Zire played his 100th game in the championship

Zire goalkeeper Aydin Bayramov played his 100th game in the Azerbaijan championships
Aykhan Abbasov: "Experienced coaches came here and could not succeed"
17:21
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "Experienced coaches came here and could not succeed"

He also answered the journalists' questions
Vasily Berezutsky: "We could not close the gaps"
16:40
Football

Vasily Berezutsky: "We could not close the gaps"

He answered the journalists' questions
Kepaz captain: "Staying in the 9th place is not a bad result, we don't want to be the last" - INTERVIEW
16:25
Football

Kepaz captain: "Staying in the 9th place is not a bad result, we don't want to be the last" - INTERVIEW

Kepaz captain Yegor Khvalko's interview

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball
14:30
Football

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball

34-year-old football player Martin Dechev died

Most read

Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
20 December 18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team