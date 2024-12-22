Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Qarabag striker Juninho commented for the first time on the situation regarding his possible transfer to the Spanish club Seville.

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo, Idman.biz reports.

Juninho said that this matter is not in his hands at the moment: "I cannot talk much about this situation. Because I have a contract with Qarabag. I am waiting for the parties to reach an agreement."

According to the information published in the press, Qarabag was not satisfied with the first offer of 2 million euros of Seville and the parties are trying to make a compromise. Juninho belongs to Qarabag until June 30, 2026.

