22 December 2024
EN

Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

Football
News
22 December 2024 12:21
17
Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

Marc Cucurella, the player of the Spanish national team, admitted that he had curly hair since childhood.

26-year-old Spanish defender of Chelsea talked about his famous hairstyle, Idman.biz reports.

He added that his brother also had long hair, so they were often mistaken for girls as children.

"When I was a kid, everyone usually had the same hairstyle, but when people came to watch us play on the football field, it was always easier to recognize me by my hair. Back then, I was still mistaken for girls. My brother and I, who have long hair, were told: "Look, what beautiful girls they are," - quotes Marca Cucurella.

Cucurella, a student of Barcelona, has been playing in Chelsea since 2022 and became the European champion with the Spanish national team in 2024.

Idman.biz

Related news

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball
14:30
Football

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball

34-year-old football player Martin Dechev died

New head coach in Southampton
10:59
Football

New head coach in Southampton

The name of the new head coach of Southampton has been clarified

Ilkay Gundogan dreams of Italy
10:20
Football

Ilkay Gundogan dreams of Italy

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly planning to leave the English club
Atletico secure last-minute victory against Barcelona - VIDEO
09:58
World football

Atletico secure last-minute victory against Barcelona - VIDEO

Atlético clinched the victory with a last-minute goal by Alexander Sørloth in the 96th minute
Man City suffer another defeat, Arsenal scores five - VIDEO
09:54
World football

Man City suffer another defeat, Arsenal scores five - VIDEO

Manchester City once again left the pitch empty-handed
Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona
21 December 17:50
Football

Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona

An extraordinary meeting was held at the Barcelona club

Most read

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024
19 December 17:07
Other

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed