Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

Marc Cucurella, the player of the Spanish national team, admitted that he had curly hair since childhood.

26-year-old Spanish defender of Chelsea talked about his famous hairstyle, Idman.biz reports.

He added that his brother also had long hair, so they were often mistaken for girls as children.

"When I was a kid, everyone usually had the same hairstyle, but when people came to watch us play on the football field, it was always easier to recognize me by my hair. Back then, I was still mistaken for girls. My brother and I, who have long hair, were told: "Look, what beautiful girls they are," - quotes Marca Cucurella.

Cucurella, a student of Barcelona, has been playing in Chelsea since 2022 and became the European champion with the Spanish national team in 2024.

