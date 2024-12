Sumgait will sign a permanent contract with Vagif Javadov next week.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sport24.az that the management was satisfied with the work of the 35-year-old coach.

"Chemists" scored 13 points in the second round under the leadership of Javadov, satisfied the club's leaders.

After the departure of Samir Abasov to Neftchi, the "helm" of Sumgait was temporarily assigned to Javadov.

Idman.biz