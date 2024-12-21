21 December 2024
Memory of a day for a lifetime: football match in Khankendi - VIDEO

21 December 2024 11:01
On this day last year, another historical moment was experienced for Azerbaijan. Thousands of people were watching the match between Qarabag and the Central Ordu Sports Club in the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup at the Khankendi city stadium and in front of the television.

PFL has prepared a video plot reminding those moments, Idman.biz reports.

On that day, Khankendi, Qarabag, Ordu were the concepts symbolizing this match. But there were also those who added symbols to symbols. Children of the martyrs who gave Khankendi to us.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid special attention to the memory of the martyrs and watched the match together left traces full of pleasant impressions in their memories. Footballers also added joy to the joy for the children. At the center of their sympathy was Abdullah Zubir. The match in Khankendi gave another pleasant day and a lifelong memory to these children, who will live the pride of being a martyr's child for a lifetime.

The children of martyrs shared their impressions about the unforgettable moments they experienced in the match held 1 year ago in the plot of PFL.

Idman.biz

