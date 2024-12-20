Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place.

According to Idman.biz, the spotlight will be on the Bundesliga, where league leaders Bayern Munich will face fourth-placed RB Leipzig today. Munich's club defeated Leipzig 2-1 at home in February this year and currently holds a six-point lead over them.

In Turkiye, another exciting match features Eyupspor and Fenerbahce, both part of the leaders’ group in the Turkish Super Lig. Arda Turan's team is in 4th place, nine points behind second-place Fenerbahce.

Tomorrow, in the Premier League, Aston Villa will take on Manchester City, while in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, both with 38 points, will face each other. Aston Villa, who won 1-0 against Manchester City last season, is now just two points behind them. As for La Liga, Barcelona has been dominant in recent matchups, having defeated Atletico Madrid in their last five encounters.

On December 22, key matchups will include Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the Premier League and Real Madrid vs. Sevilla in LaLiga. It's worth noting that Liverpool received two red cards and lost 1-2 to Tottenham in London last year, while Real Madrid has not lost to Sevilla since 2018, when they suffered a 0-3 defeat.

Additionally, the French Ligue 1 will break for the holidays until January 3, 2025.

England

Premier League, Round 17

December 21:

16:30 Aston Villa – Manchester City

19:00 Brentford – Nottingham Forest

19:00 Ipswich – Newcastle United

19:00 West Ham – Brighton & Hove Albion

21:30 Crystal Palace – Arsenal

December 22:

18:00 Everton – Chelsea

18:00 Fulham – Southampton

18:00 Leicester – Wolverhampton

18:00 Manchester United – Bournemouth

20:30 Tottenham – Liverpool

Spain

La Liga, Round 18

December 20:

00:00 Girona – Real Valladolid

December 21:

17:00 Getafe – Mallorca

19:15 Celta Vigo – Real Sociedad

21:30 Osasuna – Athletic Bilbao

00:00 Barcelona – Atlético Madrid

December 22:

17:00 Valencia – Alavés

19:15 Real Madrid – Sevilla

21:30 Las Palmas – Espanyol

21:30 Leganés – Villarreal

00:00 Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano

Italy

Serie A, Round 17

December 20:

23:45 Verona – Milan

December 21:

18:00 Torino – Bologna

21:00 Genoa – Napoli

23:45 Lecce – Lazio

December 22:

15:30 Roma – Parma

18:00 Venezia – Cagliari

21:00 Atalanta – Empoli

23:45 Monza – Juventus

December 23:

21:30 Fiorentina – Udinese

23:45 Inter Milan – Como

Germany

Bundesliga, Round 15

December 20:

23:30 Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig

December 21:

18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Mainz

18:30 Holstein Kiel – Augsburg

18:30 Werder Bremen – Union Berlin

18:30 Hoffenheim – Borussia Mönchengladbach

18:30 Stuttgart – St. Pauli

21:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Freiburg

December 22:

18:30 Bochum – Hoffenheim

20:30 Wolfsburg – Borussia Dortmund

Turkiye

Super Lig, Round 17

December 20:

21:00 Eyupspor – Fenerbahce

December 21:

17:00 Sivasspor – Samsunspor

20:00 Besiktas – Alanyaspor

December 22:

14:30 Gaziantep – Antalyaspor

17:00 Goztepe – Rizespor

17:00 Kayserispor – Galatasaray

20:00 Trabzonspor – Bodrumspor

December 23:

21:00 Basaksehir – Kasimpasa

21:00 Hatayspor – Adana Demirspor



