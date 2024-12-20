Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place.
According to Idman.biz, the spotlight will be on the Bundesliga, where league leaders Bayern Munich will face fourth-placed RB Leipzig today. Munich's club defeated Leipzig 2-1 at home in February this year and currently holds a six-point lead over them.
In Turkiye, another exciting match features Eyupspor and Fenerbahce, both part of the leaders’ group in the Turkish Super Lig. Arda Turan's team is in 4th place, nine points behind second-place Fenerbahce.
Tomorrow, in the Premier League, Aston Villa will take on Manchester City, while in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, both with 38 points, will face each other. Aston Villa, who won 1-0 against Manchester City last season, is now just two points behind them. As for La Liga, Barcelona has been dominant in recent matchups, having defeated Atletico Madrid in their last five encounters.
On December 22, key matchups will include Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the Premier League and Real Madrid vs. Sevilla in LaLiga. It's worth noting that Liverpool received two red cards and lost 1-2 to Tottenham in London last year, while Real Madrid has not lost to Sevilla since 2018, when they suffered a 0-3 defeat.
Additionally, the French Ligue 1 will break for the holidays until January 3, 2025.
England
Premier League, Round 17
December 21:
16:30 Aston Villa – Manchester City
19:00 Brentford – Nottingham Forest
19:00 Ipswich – Newcastle United
19:00 West Ham – Brighton & Hove Albion
21:30 Crystal Palace – Arsenal
December 22:
18:00 Everton – Chelsea
18:00 Fulham – Southampton
18:00 Leicester – Wolverhampton
18:00 Manchester United – Bournemouth
20:30 Tottenham – Liverpool
Spain
La Liga, Round 18
December 20:
00:00 Girona – Real Valladolid
December 21:
17:00 Getafe – Mallorca
19:15 Celta Vigo – Real Sociedad
21:30 Osasuna – Athletic Bilbao
00:00 Barcelona – Atlético Madrid
December 22:
17:00 Valencia – Alavés
19:15 Real Madrid – Sevilla
21:30 Las Palmas – Espanyol
21:30 Leganés – Villarreal
00:00 Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano
Italy
Serie A, Round 17
December 20:
23:45 Verona – Milan
December 21:
18:00 Torino – Bologna
21:00 Genoa – Napoli
23:45 Lecce – Lazio
December 22:
15:30 Roma – Parma
18:00 Venezia – Cagliari
21:00 Atalanta – Empoli
23:45 Monza – Juventus
December 23:
21:30 Fiorentina – Udinese
23:45 Inter Milan – Como
Germany
Bundesliga, Round 15
December 20:
23:30 Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig
December 21:
18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Mainz
18:30 Holstein Kiel – Augsburg
18:30 Werder Bremen – Union Berlin
18:30 Hoffenheim – Borussia Mönchengladbach
18:30 Stuttgart – St. Pauli
21:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Freiburg
December 22:
18:30 Bochum – Hoffenheim
20:30 Wolfsburg – Borussia Dortmund
Turkiye
Super Lig, Round 17
December 20:
21:00 Eyupspor – Fenerbahce
December 21:
17:00 Sivasspor – Samsunspor
20:00 Besiktas – Alanyaspor
December 22:
14:30 Gaziantep – Antalyaspor
17:00 Goztepe – Rizespor
17:00 Kayserispor – Galatasaray
20:00 Trabzonspor – Bodrumspor
December 23:
21:00 Basaksehir – Kasimpasa
21:00 Hatayspor – Adana Demirspor
Idman.biz