CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

Spanish club Sevilla has completed the transfer of Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho.

According to Spain's Ficherio.com, an agreement has been reached with the Brazilian player, and the transfer has been finalized, Idman.biz reports.

The only thing remaining is for Qarabag to give their approval.

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho. Initially, the Andalusians were willing to spend 2 million euros for the transfer, but our club did not accept this offer. The LaLiga side will now pay 3+1 million euros to complete the deal.

Idman.biz