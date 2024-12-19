Gurbanov comments on Juninho's transfer: "It creates a problem for me"

The reason why Qarabag player Olavio Juninho did not play in the postponed Matchday 3 game against Shamakhi (1:0) has been revealed.

According to the head coach of the Aghdam club, Gurban Gurbanov, who spoke at a press conference after the match, Juninho’s absence was due to transfer discussions, Idman.biz reports.

He explained, "Olavio told me he hadn’t been sleeping well for several days due to the transfer talks and was not ready for the match. I thanked him for his honesty. Every player who leaves the team creates a problem for me. New arrivals need time to adapt, which interferes with my work."

Gurbanov also discussed the potential transfer of the Brazilian forward to Spanish club Sevilla: "It’s nice to receive an official offer from a club like Sevilla. Negotiations are ongoing. The club must also be interested in this matter. We have already entered the European market. An offer from one of the Big Five leagues is a step forward. Juninho himself wants to go. When offers came from other leagues, Juninho wasn’t as interested. But now, after receiving the offer, he says he couldn’t sleep from excitement."

Juninho, who has been with Qarabag since the summer of 2023, has scored 23 goals in 47 league matches.

Idman.biz