Gurban Gurbanov: "We could have lost"

"I congratulate my players. It was a tough game, and we scored the winning goal in the final seconds."

This statement was made by the head coach of Qarabag, Gurban Gurbanov, after the postponed Matchday 3 game against Shamakhi in the Misli Premier League.

The 52-year-old coach shared his thoughts on the match: "The opposing team defended very intelligently and launched dangerous counterattacks. We could have lost today. Shamakhi even scored a goal. This was an incredibly important victory. Playing against a team coached by Aykhan Abbasov has never been easy. Every game we've had this season has been intense. I've always been concerned about players getting injured towards the end of the year. Unfortunately, several of our players got injured. Nevertheless, we managed to maintain our leadership. This time, the winter championship was more challenging compared to previous seasons."

The coach also shared his thoughts on Shamakhi player Leroy Mickels: "Mickels is a very good player. He has qualities that others don't possess. However, whether a player can fit into any team and perform well is always a question. Mickels is one of the players we were most cautious about."

Qarabag won the match 1-0 in Shamakhi.

