Three steps back – Reflecting on seven years ago

Azerbaijan's national team finishes 2024 as the 117th-ranked team in the world.



The Azerbaijani team has dropped three positions compared to last year, Idman.biz reports.



With 1158.70 points, Azerbaijan was ranked 114th at the end of 2023. This marks the 31st year since Azerbaijan's inclusion in the FIFA rankings, which began in 1994.



This year's position (117th) ties with three other years in history, including 2015 and 2017. In fact, the national team has repeated the same ranking it had seven years ago.



The team's best end-of-year ranking came in 2016, when it reached 90th place, while the worst was 147th in 1994.



Here is a look at Azerbaijan’s FIFA rankings over the years:

1994 - 147

1995 - 141

1996 - 125

1997 - 123

1998 - 99

1999 - 97

2000 - 115

2001 - 113

2002 - 113

2003 - 119

2004 - 113

2005 - 114

2006 - 125

2007 - 115

2008 - 134

2009 - 114

2010 - 98

2011 - 112

2012 - 118

2013 - 94

2014 - 135

2015 - 117

2016 - 90

2017 - 117

2018 - 107

2019 - 114

2020 - 109

2021 - 120

2022 - 121

2023 - 114

2024 - 117



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz