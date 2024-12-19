19 December 2024
Three steps back – Reflecting on seven years ago

Azerbaijan's national team finishes 2024 as the 117th-ranked team in the world.

The Azerbaijani team has dropped three positions compared to last year, Idman.biz reports.

With 1158.70 points, Azerbaijan was ranked 114th at the end of 2023. This marks the 31st year since Azerbaijan's inclusion in the FIFA rankings, which began in 1994.

This year's position (117th) ties with three other years in history, including 2015 and 2017. In fact, the national team has repeated the same ranking it had seven years ago.

The team's best end-of-year ranking came in 2016, when it reached 90th place, while the worst was 147th in 1994.

Here is a look at Azerbaijan’s FIFA rankings over the years:
1994 - 147
1995 - 141
1996 - 125
1997 - 123
1998 - 99
1999 - 97
2000 - 115
2001 - 113
2002 - 113
2003 - 119
2004 - 113
2005 - 114
2006 - 125
2007 - 115
2008 - 134
2009 - 114
2010 - 98
2011 - 112
2012 - 118
2013 - 94
2014 - 135
2015 - 117
2016 - 90
2017 - 117
2018 - 107
2019 - 114
2020 - 109
2021 - 120
2022 - 121
2023 - 114
2024 - 117

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

