Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan

Sevilla is an admirer of Juninho.

Idman.biz, citing Offsideplus.az, reports that the details of the negotiations between the Spanish club and Qarabag have been revealed.

In the initial discussions, Sevilla reportedly offered around 5 million euros, but Qarabag rejected this proposal.

The current Azerbaijan champions believe Juninho is worth more, and the club’s management intends to set a new transfer record for the country by selling the Brazilian to Sevilla.

The current transfer record belongs to Kady Borges, who was sold to Krasnodar for 5 million dollars by Qarabag.

Idman.biz