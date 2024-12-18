Record 38 penalties in shootout as Aston Villa U21s edge Blackpool 18-17 in EFL Trophy – VIDEO

Football history was made in the EFL Trophy as Aston Villa's U21 team edged out Blackpool in a dramatic penalty shootout, setting a record with 38 spot-kicks.

The match, tied 1-1 after regular time, saw both teams convert penalty after penalty in a marathon shootout, Idman.biz reports.

The first half ended without any goals. Early in the second half, Blackpool's 25-year-old midfielder Elliot Embleton opened the scoring. The visitors equalized in the 78th minute with 18-year-old Jamaldeen Jimoh restoring the status quo.

The most exciting moment came during the penalty shootout. The teams took 38 penalty kicks before a winner was determined. Each team had 19 attempts.

Blackpool missed two penalties, while the visitors missed one. The 38th and final penalty was taken by 26-year-old defender Jordan Gabriel, who failed to score. Interestingly, this same player successfully converted Blackpool’s 8th penalty.

Aston Villa’s U21 team won the penalty shootout 18-17, advancing to the next round.

