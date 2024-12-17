Qarabag ranked among the Top 20 clubs worldwide

A recent list has revealed the top-performing clubs in national championships over the last 10 games globally.

Qarabag ranks between 17th and 20th place in the table, having earned 26 out of a possible 30 points (8 wins, 2 draws), Idman.biz reports.

Among the clubs with a perfect 100% record in their last 10 matches are Serbia's Crvena Zvezda and Italy's Atalanta, both with 30 points.

Other notable teams, such as Celtic (Scotland), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), and Arturo Vidal's Colo-Colo (Chile), have each accumulated 28 points in their respective national leagues.

Idman.biz