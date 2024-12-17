17 December 2024
EN

Qarabag ranked among the Top 20 clubs worldwide

Football
News
17 December 2024 12:08
31
Qarabag ranked among the Top 20 clubs worldwide

A recent list has revealed the top-performing clubs in national championships over the last 10 games globally.

Qarabag ranks between 17th and 20th place in the table, having earned 26 out of a possible 30 points (8 wins, 2 draws), Idman.biz reports.

Among the clubs with a perfect 100% record in their last 10 matches are Serbia's Crvena Zvezda and Italy's Atalanta, both with 30 points.

Other notable teams, such as Celtic (Scotland), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), and Arturo Vidal's Colo-Colo (Chile), have each accumulated 28 points in their respective national leagues.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team player returns to Azerbaijan
14:32
Football

National team player returns to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national team footballer Jalal Huseynov has changed clubs
Bayern Munich close to extending Manuel Neuer
14:25
Football

Bayern Munich close to extending Manuel Neuer

The German club will sign a deal with the 38-year-old veteran keeper, extending his contract until the summer of 2026
New calendar for European Competitions – 2025/26 Season
12:48
Football

New calendar for European Competitions – 2025/26 Season

The four teams representing Azerbaijan on the continental stage have been assigned their draw and match dates
Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers
11:32
Football

Disqualification threat for Ukraine player ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine, Azerbaijan's opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, could face a significant setback

Qarabag score 900th home goal in club history
11:18
Football

Qarabag score 900th home goal in club history

Qarabag reached a historic milestone by netting their 900th home goal in the Azerbaijani championships
Ronaldo eyes presidency to restore Brazilian football’s glory
10:54
Football

Ronaldo eyes presidency to restore Brazilian football’s glory

Ronaldo Nazario is set to take a bold step to restore the prestige of Brazilian football

Most read

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place
Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"
14 December 17:29
Football

Javid Huseynov: "The field did not allow us to play"

Head coach of Sabail evaluated the away match