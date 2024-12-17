17 December 2024
Ronaldo eyes presidency to restore Brazilian football’s glory

17 December 2024 10:54
Ronaldo Nazario is set to take a bold step to restore the prestige of Brazilian football.

The owner of Real Valladolid announced on Globo Esporte that he plans to run for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) next year, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo stated that he will travel across Brazil to campaign and drive change in the country’s football. He also revealed that negotiations for the sale of Real Valladolid are underway: “We are in advanced discussions regarding a potential sale, and this will be resolved soon. It won’t interfere with my candidacy.”

The Brazilian legend is positioning himself as a candidate to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues, emphasizing the need for a transparent electoral process.
"I will travel to every corner of Brazil, listen to all those people who need to be heard - today and always - and present to the Federations a private investment project never seen before for the sustainable growth of the sport in each state of the country, " Ronaldo, also known as El Fenomeno, declared.

Highlighting the struggles of the Brazilian national team, he added: "I have hundreds of motivations, but the greatest one is to return respect to Brazilian football on a global scale. What I most often experience on the street is that people stop me and ask me to return to playing because the situation of the national team is not the best at the moment, both on and off the field.”

