16 December 2024
Cristian Avram sets record with 677-minute clean sheet streak

16 December 2024 10:24
Araz- Nakhchivan's goalkeeper, Cristian Avram, has etched his name in the history of Azerbaijani championships.

The Moldovan goalkeeper surpassed the 660-minute clean sheet threshold, a benchmark recognized by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), Idman.biz reports.

Avram's impressive streak, spanning 677 minutes without conceding, ended in Matchday 17 of the Misli Premier League when Joy-Lance Mickels scored for Sabah in the 78th minute, sealing a 1-0 victory.

His streak began after conceding a goal from Giorgi Papunashvili in the 30th minute of the Round 11 match against Zira. Following that, Avram kept six consecutive clean sheets against:

- Neftchi (1-0)
- Zira (1-0)
- Sumgayit (1-0)
- Kapaz (2-0)
- Turan Tovuz (1-0)
- Sabail (1-0)

This remarkable run ranks as the 20th-longest clean sheet streak in Azerbaijani league history.

